Updated April 10th, 2024 at 19:54 IST
Wall Street falls as stronger inflation data dents rate cut hopes
Labor Department's report revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 per cent on a monthly basis in March.
- Business
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Wall Street falls: Stock indexes on Wall Street took a hit on Wednesday following a stronger-than-expected inflation report, which dampened hopes of an early start to the Federal Reserve's monetary easing cycle.
The Labour Department's report revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 per cent on a monthly basis in March, exceeding economists' expectations of a 0.3 per cent increase. Annually, the CPI increased by 3.5 per cent, slightly above the estimated 3.4 per cent growth.
Advertisement
Excluding volatile food and energy components, the core CPI rose by 0.4 per cent month-on-month in March, compared to expectations of a 0.3 per cent increase. Annually, the core CPI gained 3.8 per cent, surpassing the estimated 3.7 per cent rise.
Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth, noted that the data indicated sticky inflation, raising concerns about the Fed's future actions. He suggested that stocks may need to be re-priced for a different environment with higher inflation.
Advertisement
Following the release of the data, yields on government bonds surged, with the 10-year note climbing back to 4.4806 per cent - its highest level since November last year.
Traders adjusted their expectations of a Fed rate cut, now estimating that the central bank will likely wait until September before considering any cuts.
Advertisement
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic's comments on Tuesday also indicated a cautious approach, suggesting that the Fed may refrain from cutting rates this year if inflation remains stubborn and the economy continues to perform well.
The first-quarter earnings season is set to gain momentum towards the end of the week, with banking giants like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo scheduled to report.
Advertisement
As of 9:38 am US eastern time (ET), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 520.39 points, the S&P 500 was down 61.30 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 177.10 points.
All 11 S&P 500 sectors were trading lower, with the rate-sensitive real estate sector leading the declines. Despite the overall downturn, Delta Air Lines saw a 3.9 per cent increase after offering an optimistic outlook and surpassing first-quarter earnings estimates.
Advertisement
Alibaba's US-listed shares gained 2.8 per cent after co-founder Jack Ma expressed support for the company's restructuring efforts in a memo to employees, a rare move from the usually reclusive billionaire.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a wide margin on both the NYSE and Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 75 new lows.
Advertisement
(with Reuters inputs)
Advertisement
Published April 10th, 2024 at 19:54 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.