New York: Stocks jumped and nudged Wall Street to its best week in more than a year following several days of erratic swings for influential technology companies. The S&P 500 index rose 1.6% Friday. The benchmark index notched a 5.6% gain for the week, its biggest since April of 2025. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 591 points, or 1.2%. The Nasdaq composite rose 2.3%. The strong finish caps an otherwise unsteady week for markets. Stocks opened with a rally on Monday, then swung sharply on Tuesday and Wednesday. Markets were closed in the U.S. on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back for updates. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks jumped on Wall Street Friday and kept the market on track for strong weekly gains despite several days of erratic swings.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.5%, and the gains were broad, with 4 out of every 5 stocks rising. The benchmark index is on track for its best week in three years.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 632 points, or 1.3%, as of 11:52 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite rose 2%.

Every major index is on track to notch weekly gains, having kicked off the week with a big rally on Monday. Those gains have held despite sharp swings on Tuesday and Wednesday. U.S. markets were closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will close at 1 p.m. Friday.

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Technology stocks led the gains. Microsoft rose 0.3% and Broadcom rose 3.8%.

Anthropic, which is the first major frontier lab to go public, rose 9.7% to $90.82. It remains above its IPO price of $83 per share, though has eased back from reaching a high of $115 on its first day of trading last week.

Technology companies, especially those with an artificial intelligence focus, have been the driving force behind Wall Street’s gains in 2026. They can have an equal influence in pushing the broader market lower. Those dynamics were on full display this week with the AI rally on Monday and the sector’s subsequent swings throughout the rest of the week which see-sawed every major index from early losses to more modest finishes.

Companies including Nvidia and Broadcom are so valuable that their stock movements can often determine whether the market rises or falls. They were the key factor in driving the market to an all-time high last month and in also pulling it mostly lower ever since. Wall Street has grown more concerned over whether the big investments in AI will produce enough profit or justify the large stock values.

Nvidia has been especially volatile. It rose 0.2%. The company has been the face of AI development and rattled the market following the sudden resignation and then surprise reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO.

Amazon jumped 4.1% as the holiday-shopping season kicks off. The company is also one of the most valuable on Wall Street and has been among those focusing more on AI.

Elsewhere, retailers were mixed. Target was mostly unchanged, while Macy's rose 1.7%.

Households are shopping for the holidays under a cloud of stubbornly hot inflation. The latest update this week showed that the rate of inflation worsened in October. Prices on everything from gas to groceries and clothing have been rising throughout the year, mostly because of higher energy costs.

The price for Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 1.9% to $89.97 on Friday. Oil prices have swung between $72 and $114 since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February.

Higher oil prices have directly cut into household budgets by fueling higher gasoline prices. Indirectly, higher diesel fuel prices have boosted shipping costs globally. That is on top of a trade conflict between the U.S. and much of the world that has also made many goods more expensive.

The economy remains strong, but growth is largely being driven by big tech firms spending to build AI infrastructure and spending by upper-income households.

Markets in Europe and Asia gained ground.