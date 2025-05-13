Want to Join Google’s Startup Accelerator in India? Applications Now Open!

Startup accelerator programs have become fairly common in today's day and age when every other individual dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and in line with this Google on Tuesday announced that applications are now open for the Google for Startups Accelerator, which is an AI First India 2025 program.

What Is A Startup Accelerator Program?

A startup accelerator is a program that helps early-stage, growth driven startups to accelerate their growth through mentorship, funding, and resources in exchange for equity.

These programs often run for a fixed duration and focus on helping startups scale rapidly. However, they are different from incubators which provide long-term support and resources for startups in the ideation or early-development phase.

Google For Startups Accelerator: Deadline

This initiative by Google is aimed at supporting India's growing AI ecosystem by helping startups in the Seed to Series A stages, the company said in a statement.

Startups which are focused on Agentic AI and Multimodal AI are especially encouraged by Google to apply.

The deadline for the application is June 30.

"As part of our continued efforts to support this vibrant ecosystem and contribute to the broader goals of the IndiaAI Mission, with the support of MeitY Startup Hub, we are excited to open the applications for the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First Program in India," Google added.

Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First Program in India - Details

This program is a three-month equity-free accelerator program for AI First startups between Seed to Series A based in India, that are building core AI products/applications or foundational models.

Selected startups receive expert mentorship and support around AI (including Generative AI), Cloud, Android, Web, Product, Design Leadership and Growth.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the page for Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First Program in India.

Step 2: Click on the Apply Now button and you will be redirected to a Google form.

Step 3: Fill up the Google form with all necessary details and submit.