‘Eternally Grateful to Our Armed Forces’: PM Modi After Meeting Air Warriors at Adampur Air Base

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning visited the Adampur Air Base, where he was briefed by Air Force personnel and he also interacted with soldiers.

On Monday evening, the Prime Minister had also addressed the nation regarding the terror attack of Pahalgam in Jammu and India's retaliatory action in the form of Operation Sindoor.

This visit comes days after the intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes in terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7.

Prime Minister Modi Posts On X

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation."

Prime Minister's Address To The Nation

PM Modi addressed the nation on Monday after Pakistan's ceasefire violations.

During this address at 8 pm, he said that Operation Sindoor is a strike against the terror infrastructure of Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, was not just an operation but a doctrinal change and a policy against terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added that this is not an era of war but also not an era of terrorism, in a message directed at Pakistan.