'We have discontinued...' - MakeMyTrip Halts Promotions To Azerbaijan And Turkey Amid 250% Surge In Cancellations

In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, Indian travellers are making their stance clear — and so are travel companies.

One of India’s leading travel platforms, MakeMyTrip, has observed a sharp drop in interest for travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The shift in traveller sentiment comes after Turkey and Azerbaijan publicly expressed support for Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, an Indian military operation. This has led to growing calls across social media to boycott tourism to both countries.

“Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past one week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkey decreasing by 60%, while cancellations have surged by 250% during the same period. In solidarity with our nation and out of deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise all against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey. We have already discontinued all promotions and offers on our platform to discourage tourism to these two destinations,” said a MakeMyTrip spokesperson.

Other travel platforms have also issued strong advisories or suspended operations to these destinations. A visit to EaseMyTrip, for instance, displays this message, “In light of the Pahalgam terror attack on 22nd April 2025 and tensions between India & Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan have shown support for Pakistan. We encourage travel to these countries only if necessary. Stay informed and make responsible decisions.”

ixigo echoed this by tweeting, “In solidarity with our nation, ixigo is suspending flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China. Because when it comes to Bharat, we don’t think twice.”

Lastly, major platforms like Flipkart Travel and Cleartrip declared a complete halt on bookings, "In solidarity with India’s national interest and sovereignty, Flipkart Travel and Cleartrip are suspending all flight, hotel and holiday package bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan. Our stand is clear. Our loyalty, unwavering. We stand with #India. Always."

Some platforms have taken stronger actions, like Go Homestays, which wrote on X, “We are officially ending our partnership with Turkish Airlines due to their unsupportive stance towards India. Going forward, we will no longer include their flights in our international travel packages. Jai Hind.”