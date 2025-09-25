This Festive Season, Go Swadeshi: PM Pushes For 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' From Rajasthan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens and shopkeepers to make Swadeshi products a source of national pride. Speaking at a public rally in Banswara, he said, “I ask all shopkeepers to sell only Swadeshi products. Friends, we have to make Swadeshi our pride. I urge you all to buy Swadeshi this festival season.” He emphasized that India’s development and self-reliance are closely linked to the Swadeshi movement.

According to the Prime Minister, embracing Swadeshi goes beyond economic considerations. “Swadeshi extends to every aspect of life, including language, attire, traditions, and culture,” he said, urging citizens to integrate it into their daily lives. He described self-reliance as a foundation for a developed Bharat, underscoring that the mantra of Swadeshi is essential for the country to achieve its full potential.

PM Modi’s message in Banswara finds resonance with his remarks at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida, where he highlighted India’s progress despite global disruptions and uncertainties. “Today India is progressing towards the goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Despite the disruptions and uncertainties in the world, India’s growth remains attractive,” he said. The Prime Minister stressed that challenges are being turned into opportunities, with the country strengthening its foundations for the coming decades.

Linking this to the manufacturing sector, PM Modi pointed out the importance of self-reliance under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. “The government is putting a lot of effort under ‘Make In India’. We want to manufacture from chip to ship in India. The government has decriminalized many such rules under which cases were filed against people for making even the smallest of mistakes in business,” he said.