We're Not Losing Market Share,' Says Deepinder Goyal, Shutting Down Recent Rumors

The Founder and CEO of Zomato , Deepinder Goyal fact-checked a post which was going viral on Reddit alleging "internal chaos" at the company and dismissed the claims as "utter nonsense".

Goyal added that Zomato is neither suffering losses not forcing its employees to place orders through its platforms.

The CEO also added that the company "vehemently" stood for freedom of choice and has not placed a ban on ordering from competitors while at the office.

Goyal said, "all of this is utter nonsense," and added, "neither are we losing market share, nor will we ever force our employees to order on Zomato. Freedom of choice is something we stand for vehemently."

He said that it is "embarrassing to even clarify this - but doing it since many people reached out to me with concern."

What Did The Reddit Post Reveal?

A Reddit post by the user called “Spiritual-Mode-5374” on the platform’s “StartUpIndia” community said that things at “Zomato are lately off the rails”. The post added, “In a recent internal huddle, leadership admitted that they are losing a good chunk of the market share to Zepto Cafe and Swiggy. The reaction? Panic and ridiculous new rules. One of them: employees must order from Zomato at least seven times a month, and yes, they’ll track it. Ordering from competitors is outright banned in the office.”

While the post has over 1,200 upvotes it further claimed that the company removed its CEO, Rakesh Ranjan, after he told everyone to “stay focussed” and “get back on track”. The company, however, denied his departure.

At Eternal Group, internal reshuffling of the leadership team is considered to be a standard practice as part of the company's ongoing efforts to optimise organisational effectiveness, the company said in a statement.

According to the Reddit user, "toxicity I baked in. Office politics, micromanagement, and public degradation of employees for the bare minimum are becoming the norm. The only thing keeping the company profitable now is platform fees, unbelievably."