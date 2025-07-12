'We Will Revoke Visas And Deport' - US Embassy In India Issues New Warning On Visa Cancellations – Details Here

The US Embassy in India has issued a new warning that visas can be cancelled at any time if holders break American laws or immigration rules. | Image: representative

The US Embassy in India has issued a strong reminder that getting a visa does not guarantee permanent entry into the United States.

In a firm reminder to international travelers, the US Embassy in India recently tweeted, “US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all US laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t.”

This message has raised concern among Indian students and professionals, especially as recent reports show a rising number of visa cancellations affecting Indian nationals.

The warning comes amid growing reports of visa cancellations affecting Indians. A recent press statement by the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) revealed that 50% of the 327 international student visa revocations tracked so far involved Indian nationals.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the report alarming and questioned whether External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar would take up the matter with the US government.

Ramesh said the reasons for revocation appear to be “random and unclear,” which is creating fear and uncertainty. The AILA statement also noted that students from China (14%), South Korea, Nepal, and Bangladesh were among those affected.

H-1B Visa Holders Faced Issues

Meanwhile, Indian H-1B visa holders have also reported serious trouble. In one case, three Indian professionals were denied entry into the US at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which has a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) preclearance facility.

Their H-1B visas were revoked on the spot because they had stayed in India longer than the permitted period—in some cases, over two or three months.

One of the individuals shared a message on social media that read, “We had a particularly tough situation in US immigration in Abu Dhabi. Authorities revoked H-1B visa and denied port entry for three candidates, including me, for staying in India for more than two months… even after showing proof of emergency and approval emails.”

Even though they had employer letters and personal documentation explaining the delay, they were still forced to return to India. These cases show that visa status can be impacted even while travellers are outside the US and before they board a flight.

Visa Revocation Not Limited To Indian Nationals

The issue of visa revocation isn’t limited to Indian nationals. In Costa Rica, several top political figures—including the vice president of Congress, Vanessa Castro, and Supreme Court justices—had their US visas cancelled. Castro claimed the cancellation was politically motivated and said the media knew about it before she did.

In another high-profile case, the US State Department revoked visas for British punk band Bob Vylan after they made anti-Israel remarks during a music festival. The department confirmed that the cancellation was due to statements made on stage.

These examples reflect a broader trend in US immigration policy—ongoing monitoring and quick action when visa holders are found violating laws, overstaying, or involved in controversies. The US Embassy’s tweet served as a public reminder of this reality.