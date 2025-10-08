What Are The Four D's Of Telecom Sector? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Explains

On October 8, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.

According to ANI, the four-day event, held from October 8 to 11, is Asia’s leading telecom and technology forum, poised to be its largest edition yet, fostering collaboration among global innovators and industry leaders to shape India’s digital landscape.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, speaking at the event, emphasised India’s transformation into a global digital leader.

He said, “From being a technology taker and a technology follower, India today has become the digital flag bearer of the world. Our mobile data costs have fallen in the last 11 years by 98%.”

He noted that India, with 1.2 billion mobile subscribers, accounts for 20% of the global mobile population, and broadband users have surged from 60 million in 2014 to 944 million today.

"India's Digital Public Infrastructure has emerged as a global standard for inclusivity and creativity", Scindia highlighted.

"Today our telecom revolution rests on four D's - Democracy, Demography, Digital First and Delivery…We have 365 million subscribers and this warrants that scale today is on India's side. The trinity of JAM, DBT and UPI, India’s DPI, has become a global benchmark for inclusion, for innovation, and it has turned services into rights and made governments instantaneous”, he said.



He added that 20 countries are in talks to adopt India’s DPI model, and 99.9% of Indian districts now have 5G connectivity, with 365 million subscribers.

The minister also praised India’s vibrant startup ecosystem, noting that IMC 2025 hosts the Startup World Cup, where 550 startups will compete for funding from 300 venture capitalists.

As mentioned in the report, Scindia said, “Fifteen of these companies will be chosen and sent to the International World Cup competition in San Francisco and I’m very confident with the Prime Minister’s guidance, India will come back victorious from that World Cup.”

The winner of the India leg will compete for a USD 1 million prize in San Francisco.

ANI reports that IMC 2025 is expected to draw over 1.5 lakh visitors from 150+ countries, with 7,000 global delegates, 400 exhibitors, and 1,600 new use-cases across technologies like 5G, 6G, AI, cybersecurity, Electronics Manufacturing, Green Technology, Cybersecurity, Semiconductors, Quantum Computing and Smart Mobility Solutions, including 800 AI-based applications.