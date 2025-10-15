What Changed For D-Street Overnight? - Key Triggers Set To Impact Indian Stock Market Today

Amid mixed global market signals, Indian stock market bourses Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open higher in Wednesday's trading session.

The stock market ended in red in Tuesday, extending losses consecutively with Sensex falling 297.07 points or 0.36%, to close at 82,029.98, and the broader indices Nifty 50 declining 81.85 point or 0.32% lower at 25,145.50.

Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight, amid escalating US-China trade tensions.

The Sensex declined 297.07 points, or 0.36%, to close at 82,029.98, while the Nifty 50 settled 81.85 points, or 0.32%, lower at 25,145.50.

Asian Markets

In trade on Wednesday, Asian markets traded higher with bets of the US Federal Reserve interest cut. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.82%, Topix gained 0.75%, and South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.2%.

Gift Nifty Cue

Gift Nifty was trading around 25,288 level, a premium of nearly 82 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

US-China Trade Woes

The US and China began imposing an additional port fees on ocean shipping firms that move everything, meanwhile, China started to collect the special charges on US-owned, operated, built or flagged vessels. However, it clarified that Chinese-built ships would be exempted from the levies.

Wall Street

US stock market ended mixed on Tuesday after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced bets on an interest rate cut in October amid a weakening labor market.