What Dictates Your Car Insurance Premium In 2026 - Check Key Triggers Behind This

The common concern among automotive buyers in India in 2026 is whether car insurance prices will reduce as their vehicle gets older, as it directly impacts your budget.

What Does Your Car Insurance Depend On?

The insurance pricing for cars relies on certain factors such as your claims history, driving record, and the age of your car, including the type of coverage you opt for.

Additionally, the other factors weighing in on the insurance cost debate are repair costs, add-ons and location.

Will Your Car Insurance Change Annually?

The premiums linked to your car insurance don't decrease on an annual basis. It usually depends on:

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Location

Make of the vehicle

Model of the vehicle

Age of the vehicle

Policyholder’s driving history



Triggers That Dictate Your Car Insurance Premium

Depreciation and premiums: As a car gets older, its value depreciates over time. This depreciation may potentially lead to a reduction in the insurance premium. However, it's important to note that other aspects, such as repair costs and replacement part prices, can counterbalance this decrease.

Claim record: A history of filing claims may impact premium rates. On the other hand, not having any claims can result in premium discounts through a no-claims bonus (NCB) system.

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Zero Depreciation add-on: By opting for this add-on feature, policyholders ensure that their insurance provider compensates for any depreciation in car parts value during repairs or replacements. This includes covering expenses like airbag replacement costs.

What Is The Role Of 'No Bonus Claim' In Reducing Premium

No Claim Bonus, or NCB, is a benefit provided by insurers in India for not making any claims during the policy year. In most cases, it reduces the premium you pay when renewing your policy, with the discount increasing for each consecutive claim-free year up to the insurer’s maximum limit.

However, if a claim is made during the policy period, the NCB may be reduced or reset, depending on the insurer’s terms.