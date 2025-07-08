What Does Crizac IPO's Latest GMP Indicate Day Ahead Of Public Listing?

Crizac IPO Listing: The unlisted shares of student recruitment platform Crizac were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 33 on July 8, 2025, a day ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) on both Indian stock market bourses BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty 50.

The public issue was open from July 2 to July 4, and IPO allotment was fixed on July 7.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of CRIZAC LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” according to a BSE notice.

Crizac IPO GMP Today

According to a market tracker site, Crizac IPO's latest GMP stands at Rs 33, which is 13.47 per cent higher than its issue price.

Considering Crizac IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Crizac shares would be Rs 278 per share, which is at a decent premium compared to its Rs 245 per share.

Crizac IPO Details

The public issue opened for subscription on July 2 and closed on July 4. Crizac IPO allotment date was finalise on July 7, and the Crizac IPO listing date is July 9.

The education-linked service provider's IPO worth Rs 860 crore comprises of a complete offer-for-sale (OFS) at a price band of Rs 245 apiece, divesting upto 3.51 crore equity shares by Manish Agarwal and Pinky Agarwal.

Crizac IPO was subscribed 59.82 times in total, as per NSE data. The retail portion was oversubscribed 10.24 times while the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 76.15 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment received 134.35 times bids.

Equirus Capital is the book-running lead manager of the Crizac IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.