What Does Nithin Kamath Do When People Ask Him About Stock Tips?

Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, known for navigating the complex world of financial markets, has once again struck a chord on LinkedIn, this time addressing the often-asked question: What’s a good stock tip to get rich?

His response was characteristically straightforward — there are no shortcuts to wealth.

Kamath emphasized that financial success doesn’t come from hot tips or timing the market, but from building good habits and staying patient. “Things like buying stuff you don't need, or worse, borrowing to buy them,” he wrote, “can really hold you back.” He also called out the lack of health insurance as a critical financial oversight that many underestimate until it’s too late.The post has resonated widely, especially among young earners navigating personal finance in a high-consumption economy.

Interestingly, what made the post stand out, though, was Kamath’s endorsement of Zero1 — Zerodha’s educational initiative — and creator Prateek Singh, for their efforts in breaking down the concept of the “middle-class trap.” He praised their content as “fantabulous,” noting that it helps people understand how routine financial decisions can keep them from getting ahead.

Kamath’s message is clear: real wealth isn't about finding the next big stock — it’s about avoiding small financial mistakes that add up over time.

Ashika Sarkar, a business coach, while commenting on his post said, “Absolutely agree Nithin Kamath. Along with managing your debt-to-income ratio, cutting down unnecessary expenses, being patient with your investments, and securing the right insurance—I’d also add one more to the list: investing in your own business and in others’. It’s one of the strongest forms of wealth creation, and something the Kamath brothers have used very wisely over the years.”