What is Eri Silk? The Eco-Friendly, Ahimsa Silk from Meghalaya PM Modi Praised

Eri silk, also known as Ahimsa silk, is a unique, eco-friendly textile from Meghalaya that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently spotlighted in his Mann Ki Baat address. Celebrated for its ethical production process, Eri Silk is increasingly recognized as an ideal sustainable fabric for the global market.



Unlike traditional silk, Eri silk does not involve killing the silkworm. Instead, the moth naturally exits the cocoon, leaving it intact for harvesting. This cruelty-free process is why it’s popularly called “Ahimsa” (non-violence) Silk and even regarded as the world's only vegan silk.



During his radio address, PM Modi praised the indigenous Khasi community of Meghalaya for preserving and perfecting this art over generations. He highlighted that the silk’s production not only honors local traditions but also supports women’s self-help groups that are scaling up production and empowering local artisans economically.



A key feature of Eri silk is its remarkable versatility. The fabric naturally regulates temperature, keeping the wearer warm in winter and cool in summer, making it suitable for diverse climates.



Eri Silk's environmental appeal also stands out. As global demand for sustainable and ethical fashion grows, this Indian textile offers a compelling alternative that avoids the environmental costs and animal cruelty often associated with conventional silk production.



Adding to its credibility, Eri silk from the Northeast has secured a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, underscoring its authenticity and regional heritage. It also earned the prestigious Oeko-Tex certification from Germany, verifying its eco-friendly credentials on an international stage.



These milestones have boosted its profile in export markets, positioning Eri Silk as a premium sustainable textile and showcasing India’s rich handloom heritage on the global stage.

For conscious consumers and designers seeking ethical, vegan, and sustainable fabric options, Eri Silk is quickly emerging as a standout choice that beautifully combines tradition, sustainability, and modern appeal.



