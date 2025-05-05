What Is Starbase? Elon Musk’s New City in Texas Explained

The billionaire and owner of SpaceX, Elon Musk is developing a new city in Texas, which is coming up in the area where SpaceX operates. This is going to be the firm's own township.

Who Gave The Approval?

The residents of a 3.5 square kilometer area in Cameron County, Texas, approved the formation of a new municipality known as Starbase in a vote on Saturday.

What Is A Company Town?

A company town by definition is a township where a single company employs most of the residents and owns the majority of the housing and stores.

For instance, Jamshedpur, which is also known as Tatanagar is an example of the same.

The area surrounds the SpaceX facility in the region and most of the residents of Starbase will be employees of SpaceX.

This area also has the launch site for SpaceX's Starship system. In the last decade, SpaceX has invested in the surrounding area, building a powerful space flight system which can take people to Mars and conduct suborbital test flights of the Starship rocket.

Why Texas?

Elon Musk very strategically chose Texas because it is known for its lack of state tax and a relatively low cost of living. Further, there are no business taxes, and personal taxes are not levied here which makes the state an increasingly popular site of business.

Starbase: Details

The new city will cover about 3.9 sq km of land comprising primarily SpaceX facilities and company housing, as well as Elon Musk's own Texan residence.

Residents of the area will have access to the Boca Chica State Park and the Boca Chica Beach.