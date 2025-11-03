What Key Factors Will Influence Indian Stock Market Benchmark Indices Today?

The Indian stock market's two major indices BSE Sensex, and Nifty 50 are poised to ring in trade on Monday, November 3 on mixed signals as a result of varying global indicators.

On the previous trading session, Indian stock market fell consecutively, however, the bourses posted their best monthly gains in the past seven months since March.

Lets have a look at what will like impact how stock market open today.

Asian Markets

In Monday's trading session, Asian markets traded higher on Monday, ahead of China PMI data.

Japan’s markets are closed for a public holiday, South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.04%, while Kosdaq gained 0.51%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

Gift Nifty

Gift Nifty was hovering around 25,855 level, a discount of close to 50 pts from the Nifty future's previous close, indicating a week start for the stock market bourses.

Wall Street

The 3 major US benchmark indices ended higher with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.09%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.26%, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.61%, higher at 23,724.96.

The S&P 500 rallied 2.27%, Nasdaq Composite jumped 4.7% and the Dow rose 2.5%. For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while the Nasdaq added 2.24% and the Dow climbed 0.75%.

Auto Sales

India's auto industry witnessed robust growth in wholesales during October 2025, buoyed by festive season demand and strong consumer sentiment.

Major automotive players such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, Hyundai, Toyota Kirloskar, and Kia India posted solid year-on-year (YoY) gains across key segments.

Crude Oil Prices