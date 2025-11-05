What Resurgence In Private Sector Capex Means For India's $5 Trillion Economy Vision?

In sync with India's aim to become a $5 trillion economy, the resurgence of private capital expenditure after year of maintaining caution, as signalled by SBI and L&T recent statements.

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a corporate credit pipeline of ₹7.00 lakh crore which includes underutilised working capital and term loans under disbursement, while having revised its credit growth guidance to 12-14%.

If recent commentary from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the State Bank of India (SBI) is any indication, the country could be on the cusp of a revival in private sector investments. Both companies, considered bellwethers for India’s industrial and financial sectors, are witnessing early signs of a turnaround.

After its Q2 results were announced, the SBI management indicated that private sector capex activity is more broad-based across several industries.

Advertisement

C.S. Setty, Managing Director, State Bank of India, said, "The new projects being discussed are spread across both the public and private sectors, but predominantly private. This pipeline is very strong — part of it will materialise this year, with some spillover into the next."

Advertisement

On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), India’s top engineering and infrastructure entity, has already flashed the first signs of a private capex recovery.

The company’s infrastructure projects segment received domestic orders worth ₹27,400 crore in the September quarter — signalling a 50% surge year-on-year (YoY). Domestic order inflows for the business crossed the ₹20,000 crore mark for the first time in five fiscal quarters.