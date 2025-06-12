Thinking of Selling Your Car? Here’s the Perfect Time to Cash In for Maximum Resale Value in India

How To Check If A Used Car Has Been In An Accident Before You Buy It | Image: Representational

Selling your car in India is not just about getting it listed online and hoping for a good deal. Your vehicle's lifespan, condition, and market trends play a big role in determining the final price. Here’s a quick guide to help you make the most of your car’s resale value.

1. Dispose of within 5 years

The ideal timeframe for selling a car is between 3 and 5 years of ownership. At this stage, the vehicle is still considered near-new by prospective buyers, often has some warranty left, and hasn’t faced major wear and tear.

Auto experts reckon that well-maintained models like the Maruti Suzuki Swift or Hyundai i20 can retain up to 60–70% of their original value in this window.

2. Kilometres logged

Cars that have logged under 50,000 km generally fetch higher prices. Once a car crosses the 70,000–80,000 km range, prospective buyers foresee higher maintenance costs. As a result, the resale value of the vehicle also drops. Therefore, keeping usage in check can pay off later.

3. Stay ahead of policy shifts

Over the last few years, new emission rules and scrappage policies have been redefining the pre-owned car market. For example, BS-IV cars have lost value compared to BS-VI models. In cities like Delhi, 10-year-old diesel cars are not allowed. Therefore, selling before such regulations come into force can help you avoid sudden value loss.

4. Choose the right opportunity

Festive seasons like Diwali and Dussehra are considered peak periods for used car demand. Dealers and buyers are more active, and better deals are easier to find. Also, avoid selling during the monsoon, when there is less demand.

5. Clean records work

Keep all documents—Registration Certificate, insurance, PUC, and service records—updated and handy. A well-documented car with regular servicing from authorized centres gives prospective buyers more confidence and often leads to better offers.

6. Choose brands with higher resale value

Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Toyota enjoy higher resale value due to their reliability and service network. Cars that are fuel-efficient and easy to maintain usually attract more buyers.

Bottom line