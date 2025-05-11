Where Does the IMF Get Its Billions From? Explained

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is like a global emergency bank. When countries face serious financial problems—like a sudden economic crash or rising debt—the IMF steps in to help. But where does it get the money to lend? In 2025, it has nearly $1 trillion in financial firepower. Here's how it works, in simple terms.



1. Member Contributions (Quotas)

Every country that is part of the IMF pays money to be a member. This payment is called a quota. Think of it like paying a membership fee based on the size of your economy.

In December 2023, countries agreed to increase these payments by 50%.



Total quotas rose from around SDR 477 billion to SDR 715.7 billion.



As of May 2025, countries are finishing the paperwork to make this increase official.



The deadline to complete this was extended to May 15, 2025 to give countries more time to get approval at home.



2. Backup Funds (NAB)

Sometimes, quotas alone aren’t enough—especially during big global crises. That’s where New Arrangements to Borrow (NAB) come in.



NAB is a kind of emergency backup fund that major countries can lend to.



In 2025, this backup pool is worth about SDR 364 billion.



Now that quotas are being increased, the IMF plans to rely less on this borrowed money.



3. Temporary Borrowings (BBAs)

Another source of cash is Bilateral Borrowing Agreements (BBAs). These are short-term deals with rich countries that let the IMF borrow more money if needed.

First set up in 2020, they were meant to be temporary.



In early 2025, there was a small dip in available funds as countries updated these agreements.



They're now being extended retroactively from January 1, 2025.



4. Special Help for Poor Countries (Trust Funds)



The IMF also manages trust funds to help the world’s poorest and most vulnerable countries:

Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT): Focused on helping low-income countries. It has SDR 42.4 billion in unused funds and can lend about SDR 2.7 billion a year.

Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST): Supports countries tackling big long-term problems like climate change and healthcare.

These funds come from donations and investments by richer countries.

