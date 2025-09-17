Where Has PM Modi Parked His Savings? Check Out His Investment Portfolio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s financial portfolio, as disclosed in his asset declaration as of March 31, 2025, reflects a preference for secure, low-risk investment choices.

The 75-year-old political stalwart net worth rose to Rs 34.37 million, up from Rs 30.2 million in 2024 and Rs 25.1 million during the 2019 elections, marking a steady rise over the years.

PM Modi's Key Investments

The cornerstone of Modi’s portfolio is Bank Fixed Deposits (FDs), where he has allocated Rs 32.63 million, primarily with the State Bank of India (SBI) in Gandhinagar. This choice underscores his trust in the safety and predictable returns of FDs, a favored instrument among conservative investors in India.

Additionally, Modi has invested Rs 974,964 in National Savings Certificates (NSC), a post office-backed small savings scheme. With a five-year maturity and a 7.7 per cent annual interest rate, NSC offers both stability and tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, making it a prudent choice for long-term savings.

Other Assets

Modi’s holdings include modest cash reserves of Rs 59,920 and a minimal bank balance of Rs 1,104 at SBI Gandhinagar. His jewellery portfolio is limited to four gold rings, weighing 45 grams and valued at Rs 310,365. Notably, he doesn't share a leening towards mutual funds, bonds, debentures, or equity shares, reflecting a cautious approach to his wealth management.

Income Tax Details

The Prime Minister’s income primarily stems from his government salary and interest from savings, with FD interest amounting to Rs 220,218. Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) from his salary and investments totals Rs 168,688.

Wealth Growth Trajectory