Who Is Jai Anmol Ambani? Ex-Reliance Home Finance Director Booked In Criminal Case

Jai Anmol Ambani, the eldest son of industrialist Anil Ambani and former Bollywood actress Tina Ambani, made headlines after the first criminal case was registered against him on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Who is Jai Anmol Ambani?

Born on 11 December 1991, Jai Anmol Ambani completed his early scholastic years at Mumbai’s Cathedral and John Connon School. Ambani later shifted to the United Kingdom, where he studied at Sevenoaks School. The eldest son of the Reliance Group founder went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Warwick.

Reliance Capital CEO Sam Ghosh groomed Jai Anmol for a more substantial role in the Reliance Group. In 2014, Sam mentored Jai Anmol during the Rs 12,000 crore acquisition of the power assets belonging to Jaypee Associates.

Jai Anmol Ambani's Journey In the Reliance Group

Jai Anmol began his corporate career in 2014 with an internship at Reliance Mutual Fund (now Nippon India Mutual Fund).

He was a board member of Reliance Capital Ltd and was later appointed as Executive Director.

He was also inducted onto the board of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

In October 2019, He was elevated to Managing Director of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, alongside his younger brother.

He has also served on the boards of several other group companies, according to Bloomberg, which include:

Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd

Reliance Innoventures Pvt. Ltd

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (earlier tenure)

This latest development concerning Jai Anmol Ambani comes amid the backdrop of numerous complex legal and regulatory challenges currently faced by his father, Anil Ambani, and the wider group.

Following the severe financial troubles and debt restructuring of the Anil Ambani-led companies, most group entities either went into insolvency proceedings or were acquired by new promoters. Jai Anmol stepped down from the boards of Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure in recent years. He continues to be associated with a few private entities, such as Reliance Innoventures Pvt. Ltd.

Fresh Criminal Case: CBI Books Jai Anmol Ambani

In a major development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Jai Anmol Ambani following a complaint lodged by Union Bank of India. The agency alleges a wrongful loss of approximately Rs 228 crore to the bank.

This marks the first time a criminal case has been filed against Anil Ambani’s elder son. Jai Anmol, who was a director at Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) during the relevant period, has been named along with Ravindra Sudhalkar, the former CEO and whole-time director of RHFL.