Who Is Lalit Keshre? The Farmer’s Son Behind Groww’s Blockbuster IPO & India’s Newest Billionaire

On Wednesday, Groww’s share price opened at ₹112 apiece on the NSE and jumped to ₹124, well above its ₹100 issue price. On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹114, a 14% premium.

The stellar listing has propelled Lalit Keshre, Groww’s co-founder and CEO, into India’s billionaire club, marking a milestone moment for the fintech founder who rose from modest beginnings in Madhya Pradesh.



Who is Lalit Keshre?

The story of Lalit Keshre’s rise has captured widespread attention. As highlighted in a post on X by user Sourav Dutta, Keshre was born in Lepa village in Madhya Pradesh, the son of a farmer. With no English-medium school in the area, his parents sent him to live with his grandparents in Khargone, where one had recently opened.



Keshre later pursued engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, specializing in Electrical Engineering (Microelectronics). His academic journey laid the foundation for his career in product and technology.



“For a lot of Indians, sometimes even a small stroke of luck can make all the difference,” Dutta wrote, reflecting on Keshre’s trajectory.



From Flipkart to Founder: Building Groww From Scratch

Before launching Groww, Keshre worked across leading tech-driven organisations. His early career included product and engineering roles at Ittiam Systems (2004–2011).

He later founded Eduflix, an ed-tech startup, and then joined Flipkart in 2013, where he spent nearly three years in key product roles, including leading Flipkart Quick.



In May 2016, Keshre, along with fellow ex-Flipkart colleagues Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal, and Neeraj Singh, started Groww, aiming to democratise investing in India. The platform went on to attract global investors including Singapore, Norway, Abu Dhabi, MIT, and Goldman Sachs, according to Dutta’s post.

“Today, his company has become the most profitable new-age startup in the country to go for an IPO,” Dutta noted.



Groww’s Blockbuster Listing & Keshre’s Billion-Dollar Leap

Groww’s November 12 listing at ₹100 per share triggered a rally that has now taken the stock up over 70% in four sessions, pushing its market cap past ₹1 lakh crore.

Keshre holds 55.91 crore shares, representing a 9.06% stake. With the stock trading at ₹169 per share, his stake is valued at ₹9,448 crore, placing him near the $1 billion mark.



The success of Groww underscores the momentum in India’s fintech sector, and the extraordinary personal journey of Lalit Keshre, who has gone from a small rural village to helming one of India’s biggest digital investing platforms.

