Who Is Nitin Paranjpe? The New Non-Executive Chairman Of Infosys

Tech mammoth Infosys on April 30 named board member Nitin Paranjpe as its non-executive vice chairman, strengthening company's leadership structure amid evolving strategic priorities.

According to an exchange filing dated April 30, the IT services major said, "Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board approved the appointment of Nitin Paranjpe as Vice Chairman of the Board with immediate effect."

"We are delighted to have Nitin in this position. His expertise has already made a significant impact on the Board, and we look forward to his continued leadership in this expanded role. I will continue as the Chairman of the Board as long as necessary and there is no plan for a chairman transition," noted.

"I will continue as the Chairman of the Board as long as necessary and there is no plan for a chairman transition," Nilekani said.

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What We Know About Nitin Paranjpe?

Nitin Paranjpe has earlier served as the non-executive chairman of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and as non-executive vice chairman of Heineken NV. This internal elevation comes amid the company's efforts to recalibrate business models around artificial intelligence (AI).

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Further, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani stated that this stability appointment is aimed at improving governance and strategic oversight without altering the current leadership framework.

On other hand, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said Shreyas Shibulal and Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal have sought reclassification from the promoter and promoter group category to public. The proposal has been approved by the board, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. The company said they are not involved in operations and together hold around 0.56% stake.

As part of its latest board meet, Infosys has also "approved the allotment of 35,384 equity shares of face value of ₹ 5 each, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees under the 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan.

"Consequently, effective from April 30, 2026, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to ₹ 20,27,82,93,815/- divided into 4,05,56,58,763 equity shares of face value of ₹ 5/- each," according to an BSE exchange filing.

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