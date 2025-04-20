Meet Lucy Guo Who Just Dethroned Taylor Swift As The Youngest Self-Made Woman Billionaire

At the age of only 30, tech founder Lucy Guo has reached the impressive milestone of being the world's youngest self-made woman billionaire, surpassing pop star Taylor Swift.

This success is due to her massive ownership stake in Scale AI, a firm she co-founded in 2016, which recently hit a valuation of $25 billion. According to Forbes, Guo, 30, will surpass Taylor Swift, 35, as the youngest self-made woman to achieve the milestone.

Lucy Guo: Dethroning Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was ranked as the youngest self-made woman billionaire by Forbes in October 2023 at age 33 and net worth of $1.1 billion. This was due to her record-breaking Eras Tour, music library, and real estate, being the first artist to become a billionaire solely through songwriting and performances.

She was the holder of the title until April 2025, when Lucy Guo, 30, dethroned her as the youngest self-made woman billionaire after she became a stakeholder at Scale AI.

Guo: From Scale AI to Billionaire Status

Guo started out by co-founding Scale AI, a San Francisco-based company that focuses on data labeling for artificial intelligence systems. Though she left the company in 2018, she still owned a large majority of shares.

This proved to be a good move as the valuation of Scale AI skyrocketed, making a huge contribution to her estimated net worth of $1.25 billion.

Guo: Entrepreneurship Journey

Outside of Scale AI, Guo entered the creator economy by starting Passes, a platform that enables content creators to monetise their content. The platform has received substantial investment, including a $40 million Series A round. Her success in several ventures speaks to her entrepreneurial skills and flexibility in the tech space.

Guo: A New Benchmark for Young Entrepreneurs