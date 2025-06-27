Why Are Maharashtra Transporters Going On Strike from July 1? Here’s the Reason

Private bus and truck operators across Maharashtra have warned of an indefinite strike starting July 1, protesting what they allege are unfair fines under the e-challan system, as per a media report.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik responded by announcing the formation of a high-level committee to examine the transporters’ concerns. The panel, comprising officials from the transport department, police, industry experts, and association members, has been asked to submit a report within a mont, as per the same report.

Despite the move, the Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti, which is leading the protest, remains unconvinced. Its leader Uday Barge said the strike will proceed as planned, stressing that the committee offers no immediate resolution.

The transporters are demanding a halt to what they call “coercive fine collection”, “waiver of existing penalties”, scrapping of the mandatory cleaner rule” for heavy vehicles, and a review of city-specific no-entry restrictions.

Sarnaik acknowledged the issues and called for reforms to make the e-challan system fairer—suggesting limits on repeated fines for the same offence and the use of real-time photos for accuracy. He also stressed the need for proper parking facilities for heavy vehicles, especially in Mumbai.

Key officials, including Industries Minister Uday Samant and Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, attended Thursday’s meeting at Mantralaya. Barge noted that some key decisions fall under the home department and said a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected soon, as per the report.