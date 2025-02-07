Noida International Airport Partners With Uttarakhand Transport Corporation For Seamless Bus Connectivity

Noida: The Noida International Airport (NIA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) to provide seamless bus connectivity from the airport to key destinations in Uttarakhand in order to enhance regional connectivity. As per officials, starting from the airport's commercial opening this summer, UTC will offer bus services connecting Noida Airport to major cities in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Haldwani.

According to the Managing Director (MD) of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, "We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with Noida International Airport, which marks a transformative step towards enhancing regional connectivity between Noida and key cities like Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Haldwani."

The officials stated that the collaboration aims to integrate air and road transport, offering a smooth and efficient travel experience for passengers. They further added that by connecting the road network with growing air traffic, the partnership seeks to provide faster and more reliable travel options, promoting tourism, economic growth, and convenience.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, asserted, "This partnership with the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation is a key step in realizing our vision for Noida International Airport as a truly integrated and seamless travel hub."

The officials claimed that by providing convenient ground transportation options, the NIA aims to connect passengers not just to places, but to opportunities, experiences, and a wider region. This partnership underscores NIA's commitment to enhancing regional connectivity, boosting tourism, and driving economic growth while offering a world-class travel experience.