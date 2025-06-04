Why Are Railway Stocks Like RVNL, RailTel, IRFC, IRCON, And RITES Surging Today?

Shares of key railway and infrastructure companies jumped sharply on Friday. | Image: PM Narendra Modi

Shares of key railway and infrastructure companies jumped sharply on Friday, as strong order books and steady government spending outweighed mixed fourth-quarter earnings.

Investors cheered the long-term growth outlook, pushing stock prices of RVNL, IRCON, RailTel, IRFC, RITES, and Titagarh Rail Systems higher.

RVNL Share Price

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) jumped 6.45% to Rs 429.75, despite reporting a 4% YoY drop in Q4 net profit to Rs 459.12 crore and a revenue dip of the same magnitude to Rs 6,427 crore. However, strong order inflows of Rs 6,600 crore in Q4 and a total FY25 inflow of Rs 13,700 crore kept investor sentiment upbeat.

The company also reported execution in the range of Rs 20,000–Rs 22,000 crore for the year.

IRCON International Share Price

IRCON International surged 11.78% to Rs 216.90, even as its Q4 revenue and profit declined. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,412.1 crore (down from Rs 3,787 crore), and net profit dropped to Rs 211.8 crore from Rs 246.7 crore. The company’s order book remains robust at Rs 20,347 crore, with major contributions from railways and highways.

RailTel Share Price

RailTel Corporation rallied 10.20% to Rs 439.30, backed by a 46.3% YoY rise in Q4 profit to Rs 113.4 crore and a 57% increase in revenue to Rs 1,308.3 crore. EBITDA also jumped nearly 54% to Rs 180 crore, although margins slightly narrowed.

IRFC Share Price

IRFC saw its stock rise 3.20% to Rs 145.25 after reporting the highest-ever annual profit of Rs 6,502 crore in FY25, up from Rs 6,412 crore last year. Its annual revenue reached an all-time high of Rs 27,156 crore. Q4 revenue also increased 3.79% to Rs 6,723.8 crore.

RITES Share Price

RITES Ltd climbed 5.83% to Rs 296.60, posting a modest 5% increase in Q4 profit to Rs 132.7 crore. However, revenue dropped 4% to Rs 615 crore. The company closed FY25 with a record order book of nearly Rs 8,900 crore, helped by aggressive order inflows in Q4.

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price