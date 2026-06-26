Bourses across Asia turned into a sea of red on Friday as a violent tech-led rout wiped out billions in market value, forcing regulators to step in and handle extreme volatility.

The worst was recorded in Seoul, where the semiconductor-heavy Kospi index collapsed by as much as 9%, prompting the financial regulator to impose an emergency trading halt, the second circuit breaker in South Korean markets this week alone.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index shed 5% to slide down to 68,783, while Taiwan's Taiex gave up 3.3%. In India, the major stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), remained shut today for the Muharram holiday, shielding domestic retail investors from direct, immediate losses.

Three reasons why Asian stocks are bleeding today:

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Apple Price Hike, AI

The immediate trigger for Friday's panic was an unexpected announcement from Apple Inc. During the U.S. trading session, Apple shares plunged 6.1% after the company raised retail prices on its Macs, iPads, and connected home devices.

Apple stated that it could no longer absorb the skyrocketing costs of memory and storage chips, costs heavily driven up by the tech industry's aggressive data center expansions for Artificial Intelligence.

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According to a financial data report compiled by Bloomberg, this sent shockwaves through Asian supply chains. Investors quickly realized that if the cost of the AI buildout is being aggressively passed onto consumers, demand elasticity could contract, hurting downstream earnings. Shares of key Apple suppliers and memory heavyweights like Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Kioxia Holdings became the biggest drags on regional benchmarks, reversing all gains made earlier in the week.

OpenAI IPO Delay

Compounding the panic, reports emerged via The New York Times that OpenAI is leaning toward delaying its widely anticipated initial public offering (IPO) until 2027.

Reuters data tracking foreign institutional investment showed that the report immediately hurt Tokyo-based SoftBank Group Corp., whose stock plummeted 14% in early trading. SoftBank has committed massive capital injections into OpenAI, and any delay in a public listing directly defers multi-billion-dollar returns for the Japanese conglomerate. The news spread across regional venture ecosystems, hence altering sentiment for early-stage AI investments and software applications across Asia.

Fear of Fed Rate Hike, Profit Booking

Structural macroeconomic factors are also accelerating the selloff. Market participants are grappling with an altered monetary outlook under the hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Traders are currently pricing in an 85% probability of at least one more Fed interest rate hike before the end of 2026 to combat sticky inflation. Higher global interest rates raise borrowing costs for the infrastructure investments, which are debt-fueled and required for AI computing clusters. With the Nikkei and Kospi having hit fresh record highs earlier this week, institutional managers chose Friday to liquidate positions and lock in profits. This triggered automated algorithmic selling across Asian trading floors.

Energy and Commodities

The equity market rout has spilled over into the commodities, too. Despite a brief geopolitical premium spike in previous sessions, Brent crude prices tumbled below $74 a barrel today.

The drop in energy prices failed to support equity sentiment, as traders interpreted cooling oil prices as a sign of slowing industrial demand, particularly across major Asian manufacturing hubs.