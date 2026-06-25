Why Banking Stocks Are Back In Focus: Bank Nifty Nears Record Highs As ICICI, SBI, And HDFC Lead Charge

Banking stocks continued to attract strong investor interest on Thursday, with heavyweight lenders powering the Bank Nifty index higher and reinforcing the sector’s status as one of the biggest drivers of the current market rally.

The Nifty Bank index rose 335 points, or 0.58%, to 58,485.40. The gains were led by large-cap lenders, with ICICI Bank advancing 1.74%, Kotak Mahindra Bank rising 1.59%, State Bank of India adding 1.49% and HDFC Bank gaining 1.11%.

The move extends what has already been a strong month for banking shares. From a close of 53,643.10 on June 1 to 57,935.60 on June 22, Bank Nifty surged about 8%, adding more than 4,290 points before extending gains further this week. The rally has significantly outpaced many other sectors and pushed the banking gauge closer to all-time highs.

Large Banks Are Leading The Charge

Unlike some market rallies that are concentrated in a handful of speculative stocks, the current banking rally is being led by some of India’s biggest and most closely watched lenders.

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ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI together account for a substantial portion of Bank Nifty’s weight, meaning sustained buying in these stocks has had an outsized impact on the index.

ICICI Bank has emerged as one of the standout performers. The stock has attracted consistent institutional interest in recent weeks and was among the biggest contributors to Thursday’s gains. Market data also shows ICICI Bank recently emerged as the largest wealth creator among India’s top companies during the latest market rally.

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Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank has also been in focus after management reiterated ambitious growth plans, including deploying excess capital for both organic and inorganic expansion opportunities. Investors have viewed the lender’s strong capital position and growth ambitions positively.

Macro Environment

A key reason banking stocks are outperforming is the improving macroeconomic backdrop. Crude oil prices have fallen sharply from recent highs, easing concerns over inflation and India’s import bill. For banks, lower oil prices matter because they reduce risks to economic growth, support consumer spending and improve repayment capacity across several sectors of the economy.

The market received a boost this week after Brent crude retreated to levels seen before the recent Middle East tensions. Analysts at ICICI Securities said the decline in oil prices could help end the period of underperformance in Indian equities and improve the outlook for growth-sensitive sectors. Financial stocks were among the biggest beneficiaries of the shift in sentiment.

Brokerages Remain Bullish

The renewed interest in banking stocks is also being supported by positive brokerage commentary.

Motilal Oswal has identified ICICI Bank as one of its top picks within the banking sector and recently reiterated a “Buy” rating with a target price of ₹1,750. The brokerage expects the lender to sustain healthy loan growth, maintain stable margins and continue delivering strong profitability.

In a recent sector note, Motilal Oswal highlighted SBI and ICICI Bank among its preferred banking bets, citing resilient asset quality, healthy deposit growth and earnings visibility. The brokerage expects ICICI Bank to maintain return on assets of around 2.25% over FY27-28. (Business Standard⁠￼)

ICICI Securities has also maintained a constructive stance on large private-sector lenders, arguing that improving earnings visibility and easing macroeconomic concerns have strengthened the investment case for leading banks.

The bullishness is not limited to domestic brokerages. Several analyst estimates continue to project significant upside for leading banking names, reflecting confidence in their earnings trajectory and balance-sheet strength.

Investors Returning

For much of the past year, investor attention was dominated by defence, railways, capital goods and manufacturing stocks. However, banking stocks now appear to be regaining leadership.

The sector offers a combination of relatively reasonable valuations, strong balance sheets and direct exposure to India’s economic growth story. Unlike many high-flying sectors where valuations have become stretched, several banking stocks continue to trade at levels that investors consider attractive relative to their earnings potential.