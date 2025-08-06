Why Brazil President Lulu Rejected Trump's Tariff Call Gesture & Seeks Modi's Intervention?

Brazil President Lula will call Modi not Trump amid 50 per cent US tariff imposition on the South American country's imports. | Image: X

In response to Trump's offer to call him anytime to talk tariffs, the Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva rejected the US President's gesture, which comes after he recently imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Brazilian imports.

Stating that Trump "doesn't want to talk", Lula said he would rather call Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Brazilian President's hardball stance comes in the walk of Trump's tariff antics and both nations failing on entering a trade pact.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Lula could "call him anytime" to discuss trade disputes.

"He can talk to me anytime he wants," Trump told reporters present at the White House. He mentioned how he was fond of the Brazilian people but "the people running Brazil did the wrong thing."

Trump had earlier suggested that a "witch hunt" against former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial on charges of plotting a coup following his election loss in 2022, was underway.

Accusing his US counterpart of being disinterested in a bilateral dialogue, Lula said, "I am not going to call Trump to negotiate anything because he doesn't want to talk."

Instead, Lula suggested that he would speak with world leaders, mainly BRICS leaders.

"I will call Xi Jinping, I will call Prime Minister Modi. I won't call Putin, because he can't travel now. But I will call many Presidents," Lula said.

Further, he stated that “Rio de Janeiro would instead use all available resources, including the World Trade Organisation (WTO), to defend its interests.”

No Brazil-US Trade Pact Since Trump's April 2 Tariff Call

After US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on April 2, 2025, Brazil had initiated trade deal talks with the U.S.

Despite meetings being held between US trade officials and Brazil President Lula, and VP Geraldo Alckmin no deal came to fruition. However, Lula and Trump have not spoken yet.

In the final week of July 2025, a delegation of Brazilian senators travelled to Washington. The group was led by Senator Nelsinho Trad, met with business leaders with ties to Brazil and nine US senators, among which only one was Republican, Thom Tillis of North Carolina.