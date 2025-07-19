Why Did US President Donald Trump File Rs 86,000 Crore Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal? Details

U.S President Donald Trump has sued Wall Street Journal, its parent entity Dow Jones, and its owners, including Rupert Murdoch for above Rs 86,000 crore in a defamation lawsuit.

The case filed accuses two journalists of publishing false and malicious story linking him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Taking to Truth Social platform, Trump said, “We have just filed a POWERHOUSE Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS 'article' in the useless 'rag' that is, The Wall Street Journal."

The suit filed in a Federal Court in Miami, arises from a recent Wall Street Journal report which claimed that Trump had sent Epstein a lewd birthday greet back in 2003.

Further, it alleged that the then real-estate tycoon can be credited to sketch of a naked woman with Trump's signature below its waist as part of a birthday album assembled by Ghislaine Maxwell, who is presently serving a 20-year-old sentence for sex-trafficing.

Talking about the alleged note, The WSJ mentioned that it containing a "sexually suggestive drawing" and ending with the line: "Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret," citing media reports.

The 47th US President has not only denied this report has also dubbed the letter as "complete fabrication on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Mr Murdoch stated that he would take care of it, but obviously did not have the power to do so. Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, defamatory story anyway. President Trump will be suing the Wall Street Journal, News Corp and Mr Murdoch shortly,” the U.S President wrote.