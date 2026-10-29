Why Google Parent Lost Billions In A Day Even As Cloud Doubled Amid AI Spending Surge

Alphabet faced a severe market reckoning on Thursday after investors punished the Google owner for a costly artificial intelligence (AI) push and a quarterly performance that failed to meet forecasts. The firm's stock collapsed by over 13% during the session. As per experts, if sustained, the drop would mark the heaviest single-day loss the company has ever recorded.

The scale of the fall showed growing unease on Wall Street about whether Big Tech can afford the AI ambitions. The anxiety immediately spread beyond Alphabet, as American equities were dragged lower, with the technology sector in particular coming under pressure as traders reassessed the price of competing in the AI race.

Investors Question Cost Of Expansion

Shockingly, the unnerving cause of the market was not growth, but the expense attached to it. The turnover for the 3 months ending September stood at $127.6 billion. Although that was 25% higher than 12 months earlier, it came in under the around $128 billion analysts had pencilled in. The bottom line said to be a more sobering story as profit after tax slid to $26.17 billion, compared with $34.98 billion a year ago, a contraction of 25%. As per information, on a per-share basis, earnings were $2.12.

The tech giant, to support the AI strategy, has been spending at an unprecedented rate. Outlay on fixed assets and infrastructure reached $51.4 billion in the quarter, a figure that was over twice the amount spent in the corresponding period last year. The management attributed the surge to new data centres, additional compute and investment in custom silicon.

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Looking ahead, the board expected capital expenditure to land between $195 billion and $205 billion for 2026, with an even larger budget pencilled in for 2027. The outlook has intensified scrutiny over the timeline for returns.

Meanwhile, cash generation has already felt the impact, with free cash flow moving into negative territory, showing a deficit of $9.07 billion, considerably worse than predictions. It outlined just how demanding the current investment cycle has become for many investors.

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Cloud Surge Fails To Hide Ad Slowdown

Revenue from Google’s advertising operations totalled $82.01 billion, which is higher than last year, but the number disappointed the market. Within the given total, Search contributed $63.35 billion, up 12%, while YouTube ads delivered $11.21 billion. Both grew at a slower pace than they had in the previous 3 months.

The standout performer was Google Cloud, with sales in the division more than doubled to $30.71 billion, buoyed by corporate clients adopting AI infrastructure and cloud tools. Further, the operating earnings there also improved markedly.