Why IdeaForge, Paras Defence, ZEN Technologies And Other Drone Makers' Share Price Are Surging Today?

IdeaForge, Paras Defence, ZEN Technologies And Other Drone Makers' Share Price Are Surging Today. | Image: Freepik

Drone Stocks In India: Indian defence and drone technology stocks experienced significant gains on Friday, May 9, 2025, following India's precision drone strikes on Pakistani military installations, which escalated tensions along the western border.

Leading the surge, shares of IdeaForge Technology soared nearly 17% to Rs 450 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company, a prominent player in India's drone industry, benefited from reports of Indian forces deploying suicide drones to target air defence systems in Lahore and Multan.

Notable Gainers

Other notable gainers included DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, which climbed 5% to Rs 68.13; ZEN Technologies, rising 5% to Rs 1,406.35; and Paras Defence and Space Technologies, advancing 6.39% to Rs 1,447.70.

These companies are recognised for their contributions to drone technology and defence solutions.

Why Drone Maker's Shares Surged?

The rally in drone-related stocks followed Thursday morning’s air strikes by India, which marked a significant shift from previous military-on-terrorist operations to direct military-on-military engagement.

Indian officials said Harop suicide drones were used to destroy Chinese-origin HQ9 air defence systems deployed by Pakistan. These systems had been used in Islamabad’s attempted strikes on Indian military targets the previous night.

The surge in these stocks coincided with India's deployment of Israeli-made Harop "suicide" drones targeting Pakistani air defence systems, including the Chinese-origin HQ-9 systems in Lahore and Multan.

These drones are designed for Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD) missions, capable of autonomously seeking and destroying radar-emitting targets.

The broader Indian stock market opened lower on Friday due to concerns over escalating tensions, but defence and drone technology sectors bucked the trend, reflecting investor confidence in these industries amid the current geopolitical climate.

India's military actions, including Operation Sindoor, targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.