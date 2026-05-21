Domestic commodity markets witnessed severe turbulence on Thursday as silver futures posted one of their sharpest single-day declines in recent months. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver contracts collapsed by over Rs 4,000 per kilogram, leaving retail buyers wondering what triggered the sudden sell-off.

The precious metal dipped well below major technical support levels to trade near Rs 91,500 per kg. This rapid drop comes after a prolonged multi-week rally that had previously pushed silver to near-historic highs in the domestic market.

While domestic factors played a role, the primary drivers behind the crash are the changing macroeconomic signals from global financial hubs. Here are the three main reasons why silver is slipping today.

1. Fading Hopes of US Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

The biggest factor weighing down silver prices is the shifting timeline for US interest rate cuts. Recent economic data from Washington shows that inflation remains sticky, forcing the US Fed to signal that borrowing costs will stay higher for longer.

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Because silver does not pay interest or dividends, it struggles to compete when government bond yields are high. Institutional investors have rapidly shifted capital out of precious metals and into high-yielding US Treasury notes.

This policy stance has breathed new life into the US dollar as the greenback strengthened against a basket of major global currencies. Dollar-priced commodities like silver instantly became more expensive for international buyers, causing spot silver to slide toward $30 an ounce.

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2. Heavy Profit Booking After Record Rallies

Correction was overdue for the metal. Silver had enjoyed an aggressive bull run over the past two months, driven by speculative long positions and heavy industrial buying. Once global spot prices hit a minor resistance wall, large institutional funds immediately began booking profits to lock in recent gains, thus quickly accelerating as prices broke through short-term moving averages on the MCX.

The sudden rush to liquidate positions triggered a cascade of automated stop-loss orders. This selling multiplied the downward momentum, turning a standard market correction into a Rs 4,000 intraday plunge.

3. Slowing Global Industrial Demand Signals

Unlike gold, which acts almost purely as a safe-haven asset, silver is highly sensitive to the health of global manufacturing. Nearly half of the world's annual silver supply is consumed by industrial sectors, including solar panel production, electronics, and electric vehicles.

Fresh economic data from both Europe and Asia has indicated a cooling trend in manufacturing output, which has been heavily impacted by ongoing global supply chain disruptions and high energy overheads.