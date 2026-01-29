Why Is The Union Budget Presented On February 1 At 11 AM Every Year?

New Delhi: The Union Budget is presented every year on February 1 at 11 am by the Finance Minister. This year also, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for fiscal year 2026-2027 on February 1, despite it being a Sunday. This marks the first time in India's history that the budget will be delivered on a Sunday, emphasising the government's commitment to the February 1 timeline. Here is why the first day of February was selected for the presentation of the Budget:

India's Union Budget is tabled on February 1 each year to ensure timely parliamentary approval and smooth implementation at the start of the fiscal year on April 1. However, this was not always the case. During the British Raj, the Budget was presented on the last working day of February. However, this led to late approval of the schemes and the policies announced in the Budget before the starting of the financial year on April 1. Different departments of the governments and businesses had very less time to make plans or adjust to the new policies announced in the Budget.

Historic Change

A major development came in 2017 when the Government of India decided to let go of the British-era practice and adopt a new date for the smooth implementation of the fiscal year. Then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in an historic move, tabled the Budget on the first day of February instead of the last working day of February.

Why Was Budget Time Changed To 11 am From 5 pm?

The Union Budget was earlier presented at 5 pm for convenience of the British Raj. However, in 1999, India decided to changed the timing of the presentation of the Budget to 11 am. Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, who first presented the Budget at 11 am, said that adapting to the British time was not required. He added that changing the time to 11 am would allow more time for debate in the Parliament following the presentation of the Budget. Since then, the Union Budget has been tabled in the Parliament at 11 am.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time on February 1, 2026.

