Why Is The World Busting Google? Explained In 10-Points

Google has lately been coming up time and again in antitrust cases and has been branded as a global abusive monopolist too by the US District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia on Thursday.

Why Is The World Busting Google?

The United States Justice Department targeted the search engine Google for the first time during Donald Trump's first term as President. Eventually it went after its search engine, which had been leveraging its dominance, followed by the digital advertising network.

1. Privacy Concerns: There have been several concerns regarding the privacy policies of google, as it collects vast amounts of data through various services. There are concerns regarding the way this data is being used and also about privacy violations.

2. Intrusive Practices: Some users feel that Google's practices are intrusive and invade their privacy, making them susceptible to data breaches.

3. Algorithm Bias: Critics claim that the search engine's algorithm prioritizes content by certain websites over others, potentially influencing information seekers.

4. Manipulation Of Search Results: Additionally, Google search results have been accused of promoting misinformation as well as propaganda, misleading audiences. This can further lead to the suppression of dissenting voices, while promoting certain other perspectives.

5. Antitrust Concerns: Google has a clear and unquestionable dominance in the search engine market as well as the advertising market and this raises concerns about antitrust violations and the stifling of competition. The single-handed power over this sphere allows Google to dictate terms and exclude competitors.

6. Ethical Malpractice In AI: Google's use of AI raises ethical concerns such as bias, fairness, and accountability. There are also concerns about potential AI algorithms discriminating against certain groups.

7. Data Collection: Google's data collection practices also raise concerns about transparency, consent and the potential of misuse of all this data.

8. Military Associations: Google's collaboration with the military on projects such as Google earth raises concerns about the potential misuse of technology for purposes such as surveillance.

9. Tax Avoidance: Previously, Google has been criticised about its tax avoidance and this is something that is perceived as unfair and unchecked privilege by taxpayers.