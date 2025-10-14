Why LG Electronics MD Hong Ju Jeon Gave Mainboard IPO Listing Speech In Hindi?

At the stock market debut of LG Electronics, the MD of the Korean company's India arm, Hong Ju Jeon, garnered widespread attention across social media for his making his bumper listing speech in Hindi over English or Korean.

LG Electronics India IPO's share price rose 50 per cent higher over the issue price at ₹1,715 on the BSE apiece and ₹1,710 per share on the NSE, as against ₹1,140 apiece.

At the onset of his speech, the Korean electronics major greeted everyone with Namaste, while also making use of words like Dhanyawaad.

How Did Twitterati's Reacts?

Hong Ju Jeon's speech went viral on social media, with Twitterati's applauding his Hindi-speaking skills.

A social-media user said, "Amazing. Kudos to the effort ge put in. Most will stop at saying Namaste."

“If my IPO was subscribed 50x+ in South Korea, you can bet I will be speaking fluent Korean, too,” an X user said.

“Language bridges trust. When global leaders speak in Hindi, they’re not just addressing India — they’re investing in its heart. The future belongs to those who speak the language of the people they wish to grow with," another X user said.

LG Electronics IPO - Key Details

The mainboard IPO, worth ₹11,607 crore, had a price band of ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹77,400 crore at the upper end.

This is the second South Korean company to list on the Indian stock market, following Hyundai Motors India Ltd's debut in October last year.

The IPO received a total subscription of 54.02 times on the last bidding day, mainly triggered by stellar participation from institutional investors.