Why Mukesh Ambani Donated Rs 151 Crore to This Institute: What You Should Know

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, has donated Rs 151 crore to the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai—his alma mater and one of India’s premier scientific institutions.

This gift is the largest single donation in the institute’s history and reflects Ambani’s deep respect for the institute and its legacy. Ambani announced the donation during the launch of a biography on Professor Man Mohan Sharma, a legendary figure in chemical engineering and Ambani’s former professor.

"Like my father Dhirubhai Ambani, he had a burning desire to change Indian industry from scarcity to global leadership," ANI quoted Ambani as saying. He went on to add, “These two bold visionaries believed that science and technology, in alliance with private entrepreneurship, would open the floodgates of prosperity."

Token of gratitude

Ambani described this contribution as a heartfelt “Guru Dakshina” — a traditional Indian way of expressing gratitude to one’s teacher. Ambani fondly recalled how Professor Sharma’s inspiring lectures played an instrumental role in his decision to join the institute, then known as UDCT, instead of opting for IIT Bombay.

Ambani was there to attend the function to publish Professor MM Sharma's biography titled 'Divine Scientist'. He also reminisced how the first lecture he attended at UDCT by Professor Sharma motivated him and how Prof. Sharma later played a role of quiet architect of India's economic reforms.

About Professor Sharma

Professor Sharma’s impact on Indian science is immense. With over 1,300 Ph.D. students mentored, he has shaped generations of researchers and industry leaders. Former faculty members and students affectionately refer to him as a “Bhramarishi,” a revered sage of chemical technology, honoring his lifelong dedication to education and innovation.

Ambani referred to Professor Sharma as "a Rashtra Guru ─ a Guru of Bharat" and credited him for the growth of India’s chemical industry.

Usage of funds

The institute revealed that the Rs 151 crore endowment will bolster ICT’s research capabilities, enhance its infrastructure, and fund scholarships for deserving students. Through this donation, Ambani aims to strengthen India’s scientific community and support the next generation of innovators.