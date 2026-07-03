Why Nifty IT Is Rallying Today

The Nifty IT index climbed nearly 2% on July 3, extending its two-day rally to over 6%, as a weaker-than-expected US jobs report eased concerns over an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike and boosted risk appetite for emerging markets.

Infosys led the rally, surging over 5%, while HCLTech, TCS and Tech Mahindra gained between 2.5% and 4%. Coforge, Mphasis and Persistent Systems also posted strong gains.

The driving force behind this upsurge has been the slow growth of the US job market coupled by the fact that payroll gains for the last two months were also revised lower. This delayed the expectations of a near future interest hike.

Lower US interest rates typically encourage capital flows into emerging markets like India, while also supporting growth and client spending in the US, a key market for Indian IT firms.

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Rise in AI demand has also been a key contributor. While concerns around earnings growth and valuations persist, market commentary suggests that demand for artificial intelligence implementation projects remains healthy over the medium term.

Thursday's recovery snapped a four-session losing streak, during which the index had fallen 6.5% amid concerns that the US Federal Reserve might resume interest rate hikes later this year.