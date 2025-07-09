Why PC Jeweller Share Price Is Climbing Again Today After Tuesday’s Fall

Shares of PC Jeweller made a modest recovery on Tuesday, bouncing back from Monday’s sharp drop on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company's stock rose by nearly 5% during intraday trade to touch Rs 18.88 on the NSE before settling at Rs 18.31. This comes just a day after it slipped nearly 4% to Rs 17.99 on NSE. The stock is witnessing a surge today as the company is scheduled to convene a crucial board tomorrow. The New Delhi-based firm has as announced that its board will consider a proposal for raising funds through a preferential share issue. This potential capital infusion is being viewed as a positive step, especially in light of the company’s recent efforts to reduce debt and clean up its balance sheet. “Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds through the issuance of securities by way of preferential allotment subject to the receipt of necessary. shareholders’, regulatory, statutory and other applicable approvals, if any, and determination of the issue price,” the company said in its filing to BSE.

In connection with the upcoming board meeting, PC Jeweller also confirmed that the trading window for dealing in its shares will remain closed. As per the company’s earlier notice dated June 26, 2025, the trading restriction will stay in place until two days after the declaration of either the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, or the outcome of the board meeting—whichever is later.



It may be recalled that the company released its business update for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2025, last week. In spite of the fluctuations in gold prices, the company managed to grow its standalone revenue by around 80% when compared to the same quarter of the prior fiscal year, as per the company's claims.



The company closed this quarter on a very strong note clocking robust performance riding on its customer’s trust and goodwill. Despite the volatility in the gold prices, the Company was able to achieve a standalone revenue growth of approximately 80% as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The Company witnessed high demand of its products on account of wedding / festive purchases by its customers during the quarter,” stated the company's earlier filing.



PC Jeweller has further strengthened its financial position by trimming its outstanding debt by approximately 7.5% during the June quarter, as part of its broader plan to become debt-free by the end of FY2026, as per the earlier filing. The company had already slashed over 50% of its debt in FY2024-25 and remains confident of fully repaying its obligations to bankers within the next financial year.



In the same regulatory update, the company said it is actively revamping and fortifying various aspects of its operations, with the positive impact already reflected in its financial performance. PC Jeweller also expressed optimism about sustaining this momentum and delivering strong results in the coming quarters.



PC Jeweller Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacture, retail, and export of jewelry. Founded in 2005, the company has grown to become a prominent jewelry retail chain with showrooms across various cities and states in India. It focuses on gold and diamond jewelry, including wedding jewelry, and also offers online sales through its website.