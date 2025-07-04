Why Renault Is Eyeing a Partnership With JSW After Nissan’s Exit From India Venture?

Renault is reworking its India strategy. After Nissan exited their joint manufacturing venture, the French carmaker is now looking to partner with JSW Group in a move aimed at increasing flexibility, expanding operations, and staying competitive, reported Bloomberg in its exclusive report.

Here’s a closer look at why this move, if true, matters to Renault.

1. Greater control, quicker decisions

Earlier this year, Renault took over Nissan’s 51% stake in their Chennai plant, gaining full ownership. This gives Renault complete operational control, allowing it to expedite decisions on production, model launches, and investments—without the need for joint approval.

2. Local partner

Talks with Sajjan Jindal-led JSW, though premature, reflect Renault’s search for a strategic local partner. JSW brings manufacturing scale, local expertise, and financial clout—assets Renault needs as it ramps up its India ambitions. The group also has exposure to the sector through its investment in MG Motor India, making it a natural ally.

3. Fulfilling long term objectives

Renault has earlier announced that it will be rolling out five new models in the next two years, including SUVs like the Duster. It also plans to increase plant capacity by 50% by 2030. Therefore, partnering with JSW could provide the industrial scale and executional support to meet these goals faster.

4. Achieving its EV ambitions

Renault had earlier gone on record and said India will play an instrumental role in Renault’s EV and export strategy. The French carmaker's Chennai facility already exports to over 100 countries. JSW’s domestic expertise could help Renault strengthen supply chains and navigate India’s regulatory landscape as it scales up EV production.

5. Greater support

Nissan’s exit gives Renault more freedom by ending a complicated partnership. Teaming up with a local player like JSW could help Renault share the risks and stay strong in a tough market.

Bottom Line