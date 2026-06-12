Why Tata Steel MD T.V. Narendran Is Attending The Tata Sons Board Meeting

Ahead of the Tata Sons board meeting on Friday, June 12, Tata Steel MD T.V. Narendran was seen entering the Bombay House to partake in the high-stakes boardroom deliberation.

The agenda for today's meeting is likely to consider the annual records and dividend for financial year 2025-2026.

Tata Steel Q4 Results

Tata Steel posted a healthy growth in local crude steel production and deliveries for quarter ending March 2026.

The company's production in India rose 15% year-on-year (YoY) to 6.25 million tons in the January-March period, as per provisional data.

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The deliveries increased10% to 6.19 million tons and logged the "best-ever quarterly" volumes, according to Tata Steel. "Domestic deliveries crossed 20 million tons for the first time, highlighting our strong market positioning and enduring customer relationships," it added.

Tata Sons IPO Hangs In Balance

Meanwhile, investors and market observers are also keen on development linked to extension of Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s tenure, and the consideration of a possible public listing for the salt-to-software conglomerate.

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Recently, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra in a cryptic reply during a RBI MPC press conference noted that India's apex bank is preparing a revised list of upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The Mumbai-based Tata Sons had applied for de-registration as an upper-layer NBFC back in 2024. This decision on this application with the RBI still hangs in the balance.

These updates come in the backdrop of Tata Sons reporting a decline in profitability in its latest financial results.

The unlisted holding company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 26,231.74 crore for the financial year ended March 2025, 24.3% lower from Rs 34,653.98 crore reported in the last fiscal year.

However, the board of directors led by Chandrasekaran have recommended a significantly higher dividend payout.

The Mumbai-based group proposed a dividend of Rs 64,900 per share, as against Rs 35,000 per share for the last financial year.