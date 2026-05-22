Why This Maharatna Energy Stock Surged After Net Profit Fell 41% YoY To Rs 1,481 Crore

Gail India Share Price: The shares of natural gas major Gail India rose as much as 1.53% to hit an intraday high of Rs 158.34. apiece on Friday's trading session even after its Q4 net profit declined 41% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,481 crore as compared to Rs 2,505 crore in the year-ago period.

In Q4 FY26, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations fell marginally by 2.3% to Rs 35,705 crore from Rs 36,549 crore in the same period last year.

The pressure on earnings was more visible at the profitability level. Profit before tax dropped sharply to Rs 1,966 crore from Rs 3,240 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a sequential basis, the natural gas company posted a fall across key business segments in Q4FY26.

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Gas transmission volume stood at 118.99 MMSCMD compared to 125.45 MMSCMD in Q3FY26, while gas marketing volume slipped to 101.88 MMSCMD from 103.98 MMSCMD.

LHC sales came in at 195 TMT against 200 TMT in the previous quarter. Polymer sales also declined to 180 TMT from 218 TMT, while LPG transmission volume dropped to 1,114 TMT compared to 1,188 TMT in Q3FY26.

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The fall in profitability factored in the impact of a sharp rise in expenses during the quarter. The other expenses rose to Rs 3,647 crore in Q4FY26 as compared to Rs 2,220 crore in the year-ago period, mainly due to provisions related to outstanding dues from Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited.

Deepak Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL (India) Limited, noted, "The year was marked by a challenging & complex global backdrop, beginning with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and evolving geopolitical developments, including the onset of the West Asian crisis towards the later part of the year. Despite these headwinds, supported by timely policy interventions by the government, GAIL delivered a resilient operational and financial performance."

Gail India Final Dividend Details

Along with the financial performance, the company declared a final dividend of Re 0.50 per share.