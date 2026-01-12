Why US Fed Chief Jerome Powell Is Facing Criminal Scrutiny?

The United States Department of Justice has initiated a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, triggering global alarm across financial markets and policy circles. The probe, unprecedented in modern American history, raises fundamental questions about central bank independence, political pressure on monetary policy, and the limits of executive authority over institutions designed to function autonomously.

While no charges have been filed so far, the mere existence of a criminal investigation into a sitting Fed chair has already sent shockwaves through Wall Street, Washington, and global markets that rely on the Federal Reserve as the anchor of financial stability.

What Is the Investigation About?

At the centre of the probe is Powell’s testimony before the US Congress regarding the ongoing renovation of the Federal Reserve’s headquarters in Washington, DC.

The multi-year renovation project, which began before the pandemic, saw costs rise significantly amid inflation, supply-chain disruptions, security upgrades, and structural retrofitting of the historic building. During congressional hearings, Powell was questioned about the scale, cost, and nature of the upgrades.

Federal investigators are now examining whether any statements made during those hearings were materially misleading or incomplete under US law governing testimony to Congress.

Crucially:

The probe does not currently allege personal enrichment or corruption.

It focuses on whether official representations matched internal planning documents and cost assessments.

The legal threshold for criminal liability is high, requiring proof of intentional and material falsehood.

Why This Is Unprecedented?

In over a century of Federal Reserve history, no sitting chair has ever faced a criminal investigation while in office.

The Fed was deliberately designed to operate at arm’s length from elected governments, precisely to prevent short-term political considerations from influencing long-term monetary policy decisions such as interest rates, liquidity support, and inflation control.

Legal scholars and former central bankers say a criminal probe, even without charges, risks:

Undermining the Fed’s credibility

Weakening investor confidence in US institutional stability

Creating a precedent where monetary policy decisions could be indirectly influenced through legal pressure

Powell’s Defence:

Powell has categorically denied any wrongdoing. In internal communications and public remarks, he has framed the investigation as politically motivated, arguing that the scrutiny escalated only after he resisted pressure to cut interest rates aggressively.

The Federal Reserve has maintained a cautious stance on rate cuts, citing:

Persistent inflation risks

Strong labour market data

Concerns about loosening financial conditions too early

That stance has put Powell at odds with political leadership seeking faster growth, cheaper borrowing, and market-friendly policy shifts.

Powell’s position is that the renovation issue is being used as a legal pretext to challenge the Fed’s independence and intimidate its leadership.

The Political Context, A Long-Running Clash

The investigation comes against a backdrop of open political hostility toward the Federal Reserve.

Over the past year:

The Fed has faced sustained criticism for keeping rates higher for longer

Political leaders have accused Powell of “stalling growth”

Public calls for leadership change at the Fed have grown louder

Powell’s current term as chair runs until May 2026, meaning the investigation unfolds at a sensitive moment when speculation over his successor is already intensifying.

How Markets Are Reacting?

Markets have treated the development as a systemic risk signal, not merely a legal issue.

Immediate reactions included:

Volatility in US equity futures

A softer US dollar

Increased demand for safe-haven assets like gold

Heightened uncertainty around future rate-cut timelines

Global investors view the Fed as a policymaker and a symbol of institutional stability. Any threat to that perception carries global consequences.

What Happens Next?

At this stage:

The DOJ investigation is ongoing

Subpoenas have reportedly been issued for documents

No indictment or formal charge has been announced

Powell continues to serve as Fed chair

Why This Matters Beyond Powell?

It touches on:

The separation between monetary policy and politics

The resilience of US institutions under political stress

The future credibility of independent regulators worldwide