Why Will Delhi Airport Terminal 2 Remain Closed From April 15

All flight operations from Terminal 2 (T2) at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will be shifted to Terminal 1 (T1) starting April 15, 2025. The move comes as the airport undertakes a major infrastructure upgrade, including essential runway maintenance and refurbishment work at T2. The terminal will remain non-operational for the duration of the project, which is expected to last between four to six months.

The temporary closure is part of broader efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance the overall passenger experience at the airport. The work is scheduled to be completed by the September quarter of the next financial year.

Airlines Issue Advisories

Airlines affected by the shift, including IndiGo, have begun issuing travel advisories to inform passengers of the changes. IndiGo has urged all travelers to check their flight status and terminal information before arriving at the airport, as flight schedules may also be adjusted during the transition period.

The airline has directed passengers to its official website and app for updates, emphasizing that both terminal assignments and departure times could change at short notice.

The shift of operations to Terminal 1 comes following the completion of its expansion under the Phase 3A project. With the upgrades now finished, T1 has been transformed into a modern, integrated terminal equipped to handle a larger volume of flights and passengers. This allows it to temporarily absorb the load from Terminal 2 while the latter undergoes renovation.

The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has stated that the revamped T1 will offer improved facilities and a better travel experience, supporting the ongoing growth in air traffic at IGIA.

In a public advisory, Delhi Airport confirmed the operational changes and advised passengers to verify their terminal and flight details ahead of travel. The airport noted that T2 would remain closed until further notice, and all affected operations would run through T1 starting April 15 at 0001 hrs.

Advised to Arrive Early