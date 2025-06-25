Will Customers Have To Wait Longer For The Launch of Avinya EV? Tata Motors Answers

Tata Motors has delayed the launch of its eagerly awaited electric vehicle, the Avinya. Initially scheduled for a late 2025 debut, the all-electric Avinya is now expected to arrive sometime in 2026, as per media reports.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and EV Managing Director Shailesh Chandra told reporters that the Avinya's rollout has been pushed due to feasibility issues in certain subsystems, which required additional engineering and architectural changes. He noted, “The Avinya EVs are now expected by late 2025 or early 2026.”

Unveiled in April 2022, the Tata Avinya is a five-seater electric concept SUV that showcases the company's "Gen 3 architecture," dedicated entirely to BEVs. The name "Avinya," meaning "innovation" in Sanskrit, reflects the company’s vision for a smarter, more sustainable future, the company claimed.

Unlike Tata’s current EVs, which are based on modified internal combustion engine platforms, the Avinya range will be built on a dedicated electric-only architecture.

According to Tata Motors, the battery technology supports ultra-fast charging, enabling a minimum range of 500 km in under 30 minutes. Sources have told Republic Business that the production version of its Avinya concept, aiming to compete directly with the Tesla Model 3 in the Indian market, is priced in the range of Rs 30–40 lakh.

JLR Assembly in India by 2026

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by Tata Motors, will begin local assembly operations at its new plant in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, by 2026. Media reports, quoting company officials, revealed that the plant will focus on Completely Knocked Down (CKD) operations and marks a key step in growing JLR’s local production in India.

The assembly plant will be part of a broader investment plan worth over Rs 9,000 crore that Tata Motors has committed to the state. This will be JLR’s second major assembly line in India after Pune and is expected to roll out its first locally assembled vehicles within the next 18 to 24 months.

While details around model rollout and total capacity are still being finalized, Tata Motors’ Group CFO, P.B. Balaji, confirmed the start of CKD operations during a media briefing.

“We’re beginning with CKD at the Chennai (Ranipet) plant for JLR,” he said, adding that over time, existing operations in Pune may shift to the new facility. Of the 470-acre site, 70 acres have been allocated for Phase 1 of the project, which will handle initial volumes of around 500 units per month, gradually increasing to 2,500–3,000 units.