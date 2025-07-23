Will Elon Musk Announce Cheaper Tesla In Upcoming Quarterly Results? Details

As Tesla prepares to announce its second-quarter earnings, anticipation is building. Investors and fans are eager to hear whether CEO Elon Musk will finally confirm the arrival of a long-promised affordable electric vehicle — a move that could redefine the global EV market.

The most affordable Tesla: A long-awaited promise

For years, Elon Musk has floated the idea of a $25,000 Tesla — an EV designed to make electric mobility accessible to the masses. That promise now seems more urgent than ever. Shareholders are pressing for clarity: is the company still on course to deliver a budget model, or has it shifted gears?



In January, Musk indicated that production of cheaper models would begin in the first half of 2025. But since then, official updates have been sparse. According to a Reuters report, a more affordable version of the Model Y is finally entering production — albeit several months behind schedule. Musk’s pivot toward robotaxis came at the cost of a dedicated low-cost EV platform, a decision that has raised eyebrows among investors.



Tesla had earlier committed to launching its first affordable EVs by the end of June, but the company has yet to confirm if it met that goal. In April, Reuters reported that the stripped-down Model Y variant could face further delays. In response, analysts surveyed by Visible Alpha have cut their 2025 delivery forecasts for the model from 63,500 units to fewer than 50,000.

Tough road ahead

Tesla is expected to report its steepest revenue drop in over a decade, hit by intensifying competition, a thinning product pipeline, and ongoing public backlash surrounding Elon Musk.

Mounting pressure as demand cools

Vehicle sales have slowed. Tesla’s global deliveries fell 13.5% year-on-year in Q2, with U.S. registrations plunging 21%, according to recent data. In California — long Tesla’s top market — this marks the seventh consecutive quarter of declining sales.



Behind the downturn is a surge in competition from Chinese automakers offering competitively priced EVs, combined with a maturing lineup that’s left even loyal Tesla drivers looking elsewhere.

Musk’s political turn raises concerns

Musk recently unveiled the “America Party” following a public spat with former ally Donald Trump. The move has reignited concerns about whether Musk is too distracted from Tesla’s core operations. As the company confronts fierce global competition and aims to evolve into an AI and robotics powerhouse, questions about Musk’s attention span persist. The CEO, however, maintains he’s committed, claiming to work seven days a week and sleep at the office when his children are away.

Model Y Refresh fails to reignite demand

Tesla introduced a refreshed Model Y this year, featuring design tweaks like new lighting elements and a rear-seat touchscreen. But sales failed to rebound. While Tesla attributed the slump to a temporary production pause, analysts argue the updates weren’t enough to reignite buyer interest. In Q2, total deliveries dropped to 384,122 units, and revenue is expected to slide 11.2%, despite ongoing discounts and financing incentives.

What’s at stake this quarter