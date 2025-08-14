Will Ukraine War End? Trump Says 25% Chance Putin Summit Meeting In Alaska May Fail

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin carries a significant risk of falling short, putting the chances of success at “about 25 percent.”

The two leaders are set to meet on Friday at a US air base near Anchorage, in what will be Putin’s first visit to a Western nation since launching the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



Speaking to Fox News Radio on Thursday, Trump said the Alaska meeting is intended as a stepping stone toward a broader negotiation, which he envisions taking place in a second round of talks involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The second meeting is going to be very, very important, because that’s going to be a meeting where they make a deal,” Trump told that radio channel, hinting at potential compromises but avoiding specifics.



The Kremlin confirmed that Friday’s talks will begin with a one-on-one session between Trump and Putin, with interpreters present, followed by extended discussions between their delegations over a working breakfast. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that resolving the war in Ukraine will be “the central topic,” though wider security and peace issues may also be on the agenda.

The day will conclude with a joint press conference where both leaders will present the outcome of their talks.



Putin, addressing senior officials in Moscow ahead of his trip, praised Washington’s “energetic and sincere” efforts to bring the conflict to an end. He also suggested that the discussions could pave the way for progress on nuclear arms control agreements.



Zelensky, who met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Thursday, is unlikely to participate in the Alaska summit.