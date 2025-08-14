Alaska Base That Once Tracked Russian Threats During Cold War To Host Trump–Putin Meeting

US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. | Image: Reuters

US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. This site has played a crucial role in countering Soviet military threats for decades and continues to guard against Russian incursions today.

The base, formed in 2010 from the merger of Elmendorf Air Force Base and Army Fort Richardson, was once a key hub for monitoring Soviet activity, hosting early warning radar sites and large numbers of aircraft.

Known during the Cold War by the motto “Top Cover for North America”, it still houses advanced fighter jets like the F-22 Raptor, which regularly intercepts Russian aircraft approaching US airspace.

Push For Ceasefire In Ukraine

The White House has not disclosed full details of the agenda, but officials say the location offers tight security and keeps the meeting away from public protests.

The talks come as Trump seeks a ceasefire in Ukraine, a pledge he made during his 2024 campaign to end the war quickly. However, Ukrainian and European officials worry the private meeting could tilt in Moscow’s favour.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump was “very clear” that Washington wants to secure a ceasefire, but concerns remain over possible concessions, including land swaps.

Listening Exercise For Donald Trump

The White House said Tuesday that Friday's Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin "is a listening exercise for the president," reducing hopes for a quick Russia-Ukraine peace agreement.

"Only one party that's involved in this war is going to be present, and so this is for the president to go and to get, again, a firmer and better understanding of how we can hopefully bring this war to an end," said Leavitt, a White House spokeswoman.