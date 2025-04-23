In the wake of the devastating terror strike in Pahalgam, fears of spiraling airfares from Srinagar sounded the alarm among travelers. To set minds at rest, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu assured people that the government is actively taking measures to preclude any fare hike and provide unproblematic and safe travel to tourists and locals alike.

Posting on X, Naidu stated,

“Airline companies have been strictly ordered to prevent fare surges. Fares have been kept reasonable and are monitored”

Several internet users brought attention to the sharp increase in plane tickets, which makes them unaffordable for frequent travellers. A screenshot of the raised costs was even uploaded by one user, illustrating the financial burden that passengers were under throughout the crisis.

He also informed about seven special flights, waived charges to Facilitate Travellers.



"In addition to the four extra flights already announced, three more flights to Delhi have been added for today—IndiGo 6E 3203 (Dep: 1700, Arr: 1800), IndiGo 6E 3103 (Dep: 1800, Arr: 1930), and a SpiceJet flight scheduled to depart at 10:30 PM" Naidu informed.

"I'm personally overseeing the situation and in constant contact with the Home Ministry & airline operators. It's a time for solidarity. We stand with each one of our citizens," Naidu concluded.

In a passenger-friendly gesture, all airlines have waived rescheduling and cancellation fees for passengers hit by the situation. Indigo also confirmed on X that it is providing waivers and operating two special flights on April 23.

Pahalgam Attack: Facilities Provided at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar Airport Authorities are making sure that water and food supplies for travellers. Another tent has been established in front of the terminal for travellers waiting. Between 6 AM to 12 PM, 20 flights and 3,337 passengers were handled successfully by the airport.

“Food and water are being provided at the airport, and an extra tent has been set up outside for those waiting. Between 6 AM and 12 PM today, Srinagar Airport handled 20 Departures with 3337 Pax.” Naidu quoted in the post.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Travel Portals Step In

Travel portal EaseMyTrip, which is headed by co-founder Nishant Pitti, came forward with flexible ticket cancelation and rescheduling for bookings made until April 22, extendable until April 30.

"We are working closely with airlines and state governments. Safety and convenience of passengers are our topmost concerns," Pitti added.

Spicejet informed on X, mentioning the plight of the Pahalgam terror attack and offered help to passengers and victims who suffered.

“In light of the recent tragedy in Pahalgam, SpiceJet is extending waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Srinagar, valid until April 30, 2025. This applies to all bookings made on or before April 22.”





They informed about the additional flight from Srinagar to Delhi.